Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after acquiring an additional 92,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

