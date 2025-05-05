Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 7,050 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after acquiring an additional 612,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $57.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

