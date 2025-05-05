Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 294.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.07% of Amphenol worth $1,733,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

APH opened at $80.76 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,965,000 shares of company stock worth $224,785,900. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

