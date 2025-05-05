iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS IFRA opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

