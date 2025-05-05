VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

