Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 632,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.94 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.