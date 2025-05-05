Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after buying an additional 98,448 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $91.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

