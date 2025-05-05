Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

