Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $163.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

