Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

ITA stock opened at $161.29 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.