Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,205 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

