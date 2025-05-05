Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 574 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,336,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 338,133 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 281,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
