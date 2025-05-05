3,274 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,328,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 750,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

