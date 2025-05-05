BIP Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,011,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 241,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.72 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.01.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.