DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.66.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoorDash stock opened at $205.09 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,394,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

