Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Increased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $235.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.03 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.46.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

