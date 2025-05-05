Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

