BIP Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $21,840,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

GPC opened at $120.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.82. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $159.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

