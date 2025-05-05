AlTi Global Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 505,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

