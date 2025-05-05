Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.33 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

