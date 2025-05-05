Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,310 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,597,000 after purchasing an additional 588,302 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.