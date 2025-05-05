Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

DELL stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

