Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $285.11 million for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $891.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,388.95. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $119,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,839. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,004 shares of company stock worth $770,036. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

