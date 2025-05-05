Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 523,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $234.44 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $24,283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

