375,000 Shares in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at $3,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 595,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 390,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 148.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 281,018 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

