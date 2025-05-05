UWM (UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWMC opened at $4.90 on Monday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

