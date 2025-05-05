Excelerate Energy (EE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.
Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EE stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.