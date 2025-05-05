Excelerate Energy (EE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EE stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.