Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.24 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,179,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,370,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,761 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $27.39 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.