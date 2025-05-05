Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

