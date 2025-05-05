Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Berry stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 652,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Berry by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 571,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 214,580 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Berry by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

