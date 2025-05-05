BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

