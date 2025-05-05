American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in American Express were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.05.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $277.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

