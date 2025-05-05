BIP Wealth LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.