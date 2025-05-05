Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lowered by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,726,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,659,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $299.58 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.44. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

