BNP Paribas Purchases 439 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BNP Paribas boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.39 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,501,465.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

