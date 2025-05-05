BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys Shares of 12,644 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.15 on Monday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 price objective (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.