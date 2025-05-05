BNP Paribas Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

