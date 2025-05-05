BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $3.19 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after buying an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,082,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Ferguson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,804,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $172.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

