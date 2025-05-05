BNP Paribas Invests $493,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,020,008.96. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,279,290.07. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $124.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

