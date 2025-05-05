Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

