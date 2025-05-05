Carronade Capital Management LP Buys 836,630 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,630 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 2.8% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $49,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

