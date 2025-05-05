Carronade Capital Management LP Purchases 709 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 0.2% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ESS opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.69.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $1,988,843.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,192.66. The trade was a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,170. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

