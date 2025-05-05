Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IWC stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

