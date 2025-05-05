Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

