Captrust Financial Advisors Has $562.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $324.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

