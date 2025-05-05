BNP Paribas Sells 3,656 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after buying an additional 177,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tenable by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.