PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $732,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 129,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $104.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

