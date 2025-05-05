SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $297.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.