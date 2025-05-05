MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31,661.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

