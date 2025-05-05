Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 11,661,011 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.48% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $475,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.06 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

